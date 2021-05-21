Are you collecting unemployment in NC? Here's what you need to know about recent changes

This means you have to prove you're looking for a job in order to receive unemployment benefits.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday afternoon that he is reinstating the work search requirements for those collecting unemployment.

“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic. As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible. Reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce,” Cooper said.

Under Executive Order 216, all existing claimants of unemployment benefits will be required to fulfill work search requirements beginning June 6. All existing claimants will be required over the next several weeks to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov.

As the state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work. Gov. Cooper issued an Executive Order directing @NCCommerce to help people transition back to work. This Order reinstates work search guidelines and takes effect June 6.https://t.co/udeUyQi4Q7 pic.twitter.com/U44fGxMH0n — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 21, 2021

Under the Order: