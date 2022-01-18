Damaged car or home because of winter storm? Here's what you need to know

An insurance agent breaks down what you can claim with any winter weather related damage.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the snow and ice melts and people get back to work in the Triad, insurance agents are busy with claims and figuring out coverage for weather-related damage.

Christopher Cook, Alliance Insurance Services president, said they did not get a lot of calls about trees damaging driveways, buildings, and homes. Thankfully, this agency hasn't received lots of car accident reports.

However, with more winter weather possibly heading to the Triad later this week, there are things you need to know.

Let's start with your car and the damage. Here's what Cook wants you to know:

If you have a single-car accident in the ice or snow, it's still considered your fault. You can't blame the weather.

You'll need to document everything and file a claim.

If ice from another car hits and damages your car, don't chase after the driver. These 'Acts of Nature' fall under comprehensive damage

If a tree falls on your car, it's also considered an 'Act of Nature' and falls under comprehensive damage.

Next, what happens if your home is damaged during a winter storm?

If your neighbor's tree falls and hits your hours, your homeowner's policy will cover it. The same goes for one of your trees falling on your home.

If a tree falls on your property but doesn't hit your home or car many policies don't cover this.

Last, what happens if you slip and fall?

If you slip and fall anywhere, it would be under medical payments coverage. Typically, homeowner's policies have med pay.

If you slip and fall outside a business, the business's policy med pay covers it. It would not be a liability insurance claim.

"We all need to use caution as we're moving out and about in the next few days, and hopefully, we'll get some warmer weather tomorrow, and hopefully that concern will pass us by so to speak, but be careful right now," Cook said.

Cook said no matter the time of year and whatever causes the damage, always document everything.

"The best advice I can give anyone is to document the damage, document what happened so your insurance company can get clear communication from you and work towards getting you made whole again," Cook said.