Danville Casino breaks ground, doors expected to open in 2024

Construction and operational jobs for the site are scheduled to open in two years.

DANVILLE, Va. — Officials with the Caesars Danville Casino said they are ready to break ground Thursday.

They also announced the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians as a partner to Caesars entertainment. The $650 million project will be a tourism engine and economic driver for Danville and the broader region. The full-service entertainment facility will create thousands of construction and operational jobs and is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and a world-class casino gaming floor with 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook.

The resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention center space.

Earlier this year, Senior Vice President for Caesars Entertainment, Robert Livingston, told the Danville city council that to be open by the end of 2023 is unrealistic and that 2024 is when it will be able to open.

“The Dec.1, 2023, anticipated opening date we all wanted, it’s going to be an unrealistic goal, it’s just not gonna happen,” Livingston said.

Upon its completion in 2024, Caesars Virginia will attract visitation from new customers and existing members of the best-in-class Caesars Rewards player loyalty program who reside in the broader Danville region and across the country.

"We are excited to build a world-class Caesars resort in Danville with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a valued partner of Caesars Entertainment for more than 20 years," President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment, Anthony Carano said.

"This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people. We are excited to be expanding our longstanding and successful partnership with Caesars Entertainment to develop a first-class resort that will be defined by luxury and service that Caesars' guests have known and come to expect," Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Richard Sneed said.