Have $29 million? Derek Jeter's Davis Islands home up for sale

Tom Brady, who rents the house, will have to go.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's said to be the largest home in South Tampa, coming in at just under 22,000 square feet, with 345 feet of open bay situated on Davis Islands.

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, since have moved out of the expansive mansion and put it up for sale for a cool $29 million. Don't worry, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has been renting it from Jeter, will move out.

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, knew the family planned to sell it all along.

"Tom and Derek negotiated favorable terms in the lease agreement so the Jeters could list, market, show and sell the property for sale," Stephen Gay, the Smith & Associates Real Estate who lists the home, told the New York Times.

The home was "built with the finest materials available," a news release reads. Hand-carved Connecticut and limestone granite don the exterior, while an 80-foot saltwater lap pool sits just between Hillsborough Bay and the residence.

It features waterfront views from most rooms, the release states, with just about 9,000 square feet of outdoor covered porches and balconies, plus a dock with two boat lets.

Derek Jeter's Davis Islands home for sale 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

There are seven bedrooms, eight full and eight half-baths inside, according to the home's description.

"As one would expect of a home of this caliber there are some very special features that help to differentiate it: wine cellar, in-home movie theater, professional gym, in-law suite, an au-pair wing complete with a living area and kitchen, outdoor kitchen, and grilling area, full home generator, air-conditioned garage to accommodate 6 cars, scullery, and additional laundry room, and more."

"What makes this home so unique is the mix of large entertaining areas as well as more intimate rooms for private family gatherings," said Gay in the release. "You can get lost in most homes of this size, but even with all of its grandeur, this house is a perfect fit for today’s modern lifestyle."

Jeter moved to Miami, where he is part-owner of the Miami Marlins.

"Davis Islands provided a quiet, safe, and friendly lifestyle that we will always cherish," the MLB star said in the release.

What other people are reading right now: