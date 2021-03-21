Downtown Greensboro 'Open Streets' initiative back just in time for spring

Elm Street from Market to Lewis Street to close every Saturday for a pedestrian friendly downtown experience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The experiment was such a success last summer, a relaunch happened Saturday, on the first day of spring.

The city of Greensboro's Open Streets initiative closed down streets for people to enjoy.



Downtown Elm Street opened for foot traffic.

Add beautiful weather and you have the perfect combination for the continuation of street dining and shopping.

Easa Hanhan owns the Jerusalem Market on Elm, and said he’s excited to program is back.

“We have guests telling us they like being able to walk up and down Elm Street," Hanhan said. "It gives a different and more big city feel I’m glad they’re keeping it going."

With eased restrictions Hanhan thinks more folks will feel comfortable going out this go around.

"With so many more people being vaccinated every day," Hanhan said. "We think that’s the key to getting things back to normal and not having apprehension."

Elm Street from Market to Lewis Street closed for the pedestrian friendly downtown experience.

Even businesses like Southend Brewing Company, off Lewis Street where vehicle traffic is welcome also reaped the benefits.

Seth Kavorkian owns the brewing company.

To kick off Spring they are featuring different bands on their patio space every Saturday.

As more folks get vaccinated Kavorkian said there’s less concern about COVID.

"At this point about half of our staff have gotten their first shot and the rest are either scheduled for their first shot or trying to grab an appointment," Kavorkian said. "We’ll feel much more comfortable once everyone here is fully vaccinated that gives us some room to breath a little more comfortably."

Clothing racks outside Vintage to Vogue grabbed the attention of those strolling along the open streets.

Owner Jennifer Graf said this gives her hope.

"We’ve had so many days we didn’t have anyone come in our store and now it's turning around," Graf said. "We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as more people get vaccinated and feel more comfortable."

Businesses are hopeful for what summers downtown will look like post covid.

"Hopefully it’ll transition into larger events Greensboro use to have once its safe to do so," Kavorkian said.

Nearly 50 restaurants are retailers are participating in Open Streets.