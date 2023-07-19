An Aviation company at PTI airport mega site looks to hire and train aviation mechanics

Signature Aviation is trying to keep up with all the development at the airport but says there's a shortage in the aviation industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The aerospace industry is gaining momentum in Greensboro.

Several companies are expanding at PTI Airport and the industry continues to grow.

All the development means aerospace facilities on the property need more workers.

Innovation and development are what Signature Aviation's Greensboro offices are looking for.

“Nationwide we have a lot of openings,” said Ellen Moussou Signature Aviatinos talent marketing strategies.

The company is the world's largest provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul for private aircraft.



Wednesday they held a hiring event in hopes to fill 20 openings and offer sign-on bonuses for some positions.

"We're really looking for AMP mechanics and avionics technicians. Immediately.," Moussou said.



Moussou said there's a shortage of certified aircraft mechanics.



The aerospace expansion at PTI means more companies looking for the same folks in an already low-talent pool.

"We see the opportunity in the area it's strategic I think the competition provides a nice challenge for us but it also shows that we're in the right spot and I think our customers appreciate that," Moussou said. "We're excited to see more traffic come to the airport."



Just this year three companies announced they'd expand or bring an aircraft facility to the PTI airport mega site.



That's more than 600 jobs between Marshall Aerospace, TAT Piedmont Aviation and Honda Jet.



Boom Supersonic is expected to create 2,400 jobs with its Overture supersonic airliner by 2032.

It's something 40-year aviation veteran Mark Jordhal admires.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, stopped by Signature EDI this week for a bite and some fuel... Posted by Signature Aviation on Thursday, July 13, 2023

"It's incredible growth from when I first came here the industries that have moved to Greensboro and the growth is unbelievable and its continuing," Jordhak said. "I see Greensboro being the benchmark."

Signature Flight Support manager Michael Vinay hopes their company can also serve as a stepping stone.

" We're looking to help get folks in the aviation industry whether its looking at other companies to become a pilot or mechanic," Vinay said.

Guilford Technical community college set up at the hiring event to educate folks on their aviation program to ensure skilled workers are ready for projected jobs.