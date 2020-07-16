x
Biltmore to cut nearly 400 jobs, cites coronavirus pandemic

The lingering pandemic will lead to the elimination of about 15% of its positions.
There's nothing like Christmas time at the Biltmore! Pic. The Biltmore House&nbsp;

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate will cut nearly 400 jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Wednesday that the massive mansion-turned tourist destination had reopened on a limited basis May 9. But the lingering pandemic will lead to the elimination of about 15% of its positions. 

They’ll come through a combination of permanent layoffs and early retirements. 

That amounts to about 390 jobs. 

Biltmore had temporarily laid off most of its 2,600 workers in late March during the beginning of the pandemic. It was the first closure since Word War II. 

