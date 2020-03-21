GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dwight Pearson is in a tough spot.

"I had to lay off all of my drivers, mechanics, cleaning personnel," said Dwight.

He owns Master Tours, a Greensboro charter bus company. Spring is usually his busiest season.

"I've never experienced anything like this where all our trips have canceled and all our income stream has dried up for the most part," he said.

He's desperate for business to pick back up, for his daughters' sake. Dwyla and Jordan are taking the wheel from their father in six months.

"In any business, there are going to be difficulties and obstacles and the coronavirus is just another one of those," said Dwyla.

"For our entire lives we've watched our dad successfully run this company and we really admire his tenacity through the challenges," said Jordan.

Dwight is hopeful things will get back on track once his girls take over.

For now, they'll keep pushing on.

"I think they will be able to survive once the industry starts back up again they have some great ideas prior to it that we were starting to implement," he said.

Dwight said to save money, his insurance company let him pull coverage on all vehicles except one, since they're just sitting in his parking lot.

"That’s a huge savings for us," he said.

Dwight said he expects to lose out on about $200,000 between February and May.

