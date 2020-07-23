'It’s discouraging' | Business owner struggles to hire while competing with federal unemployment benefits

Greensboro business owner Billy Tesh hopes lawmakers in Washington D.C. rework federal unemployment benefits in a way that encourages people to go back to work.

Even through a pandemic, business remains steady for Pest Management Systems Inc. in Greensboro.

But hiring more people to do that work is proving to be difficult, as President Billy Tesh said the federal unemployment supplements are helping people so much, he's not able to hire the number of people he needs.

"We’ve had people actually say, 'Until the 25th, when this program's over, I’m really not interested in even coming in and doing an interview,' and that’s discouraging," Tesh said.

The $600 federal unemployment supplements come to an end Saturday, July 25. Congress is working to iron out the details of yet another coronavirus relief package.

While details are limited and nothing has been officially presented yet, Tesh is hoping lawmakers will consider adjusting that weekly supplement.

"With the relief packages they’ve had before and some of the stimulus packages, it’s been counterproductive to the business world," Tesh said, "We still are looking at interviewing people every day trying to hire really good people."

House Representative Mark Walker said he's waiting to see what's kind of package the Senate presents but wants to see a win-win for both employees and small businesses.

"I understand if you’re working part-time through college and all this and you get an extra $600 a week but I’m not sure that’s exactly what it was intended for, in fact, I know that it wasn’t," Walker said.

There have been ideas to start doing incentivized unemployment, to help get people back to work and boost the economy.

"It’s not fair for that small business employer who once paid $350, $400 a week that he can’t get somebody to come back and fulfill those services just because the person who was at that job is now making another 200 to 250 a week," said Walker.

Rep. Ted Budd said in the next round of relief, he'd like to see the unemployment benefits change from what they are now.

"I’ve filed a bill that I’d like to see included in this package. It’s called 'Getting Americans Back to Work Act' and it levels the benefits at 100 percent of their prior pay from their previous job," Budd said.

Lawmakers are also concerned about how much this package could cost.

"We’re talking about $1 trillion. We’re already getting close to an annual budget and those numbers go straight to the national debt and that’s when I think it’s important that everyone’s taken care of, but we also want to have some sensitivity about what kind of debt are we leading to our children and grandchildren that they will have to pay back in the long term," said Walker.

As the clock ticks on, and the current federal unemployment benefits are set to expire July 25, representatives in Washington are hoping an official bill is released soon.

"Washington D.C. works on deadlines so to get something passed, that’s actually helpful, but we don’t bad ideas to go through that would hurt us in the long run," said Budd.