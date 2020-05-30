Gov. Cooper extends moratorium on utility cut-offs and implements evictions moratorium amid pandemic

The order will go into effect Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed executive order to extend the prohibition of utility shut-offs and implement a moratorium on evictions.

“North Carolinians need relief to help make ends meet during the pandemic,” said Governor Cooper. “Extending housing and utility protections will mean more people can stay in their homes and stay safe as we all work to slow the spread of this virus.”

The previous order was set to expire Monday, June 1.

Though the order allows for extended windows to pay rent and utility bills, all tenants and customers are still ultimately responsible for making their rent and utility payments.

“North Carolinians want to pay their rent, but for far too many people – through no fault of their own – that’s just not possible right now,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We are in unprecedented times that call for unprecedented action. I support Gov. Roy Cooper's extension of the moratorium on evictions to ensure that people do not face homelessness in the midst of this health and economic crisis.”

Governor Cooper order will aid efforts to stop the spread of the virus by preventing homelessness due to eviction and ensuring access to essential utilities such as water and power.

The Order’s evictions moratorium:

Is effective immediately and lasts for 3 weeks;

Would prevent landlords from initiating summary ejections or other eviction proceedings against a tenant for nonpayment or late payment of rent;

Prevents landlords from assessing late fees or other penalties for late or nonpayment;

Prevents the accumulation of additional interest, fees, or other penalties for existing late fees while this Order is in effect;

Requires landlords to give tenants a minimum of six months to pay outstanding rent;

Requires leases to be modified to disallow evicting tenants for reasons of late or nonpayments; and

Makes clear that evictions for reasons related to health and safety can take place.

The Order’s utility shutoff moratorium: