Greensboro businesses struggle to find new hires, some offer incentives for employees

Domino's District Manager Cheyenne Cauwles said they're offering a $1,000 bonus in Amazon gift cards for full-time delivery drivers hired before June 7.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April employment numbers show a disappointing outcome after many economists were optimistic about the progress that could've been made.

The unemployment rate in the United States went up from 6% to 6.1%, and that struggle to hire new employees is being felt right here in Greensboro.

"We’ve really been facing the struggle since corona started," said Domino's District Manager Cheyenne Cauwles. She oversees 8 stores in the Greensboro area, which have been continuously busy, according to Cauwles.

"Sales, they’ve just been going up and up and up and when I say to myself they can't go any higher, they go higher so there's always a demand for more delivery drivers, insiders, managers," she said.

With that demand for their product, comes the need to have more people on staff to deliver what the customers want, in some cases, literally. Cauwles said the pizza place is in desperate need of delivery drivers.

"We have a thousand dollar retention bonus going on right now for full-time drivers because that’s where we're needing help the most. So, it starts June 7 and by any full-time drivers, we mean working 40 hours a week," she said.

Cauwles said drivers who work 40 hours a week for 90 days will get a $500 dollar Amazon gift card. If they work another 90 days after that full-time, they'll get another $500 gift card, according to Cauwles.

She said the reason they chose gift cards is because they're not taxed, and the last one comes out on Dec. 15, according to Cauwles.

"People can get their Christmas shopping done on us this year," she said.

This applies to all existing delivery drivers and anyone hired as a delivery driver before June 7, according to Cauwles.

Other locally owned businesses, like Salvino Cucina Italiana in Greensboro, are also feeling the struggle. Owner Mary Speaker talked with News 2 previously about the struggle of trying to hire more employees. Since then, she's hired two servers but said having more staff on hand would be helpful.

Other businesses are feeling fortunate they're not having trouble finding qualified applicants.

"We've been fairly lucky with our hiring, we found people who are really passionate and want to be doing what we're doing since we're doing something so new, so we haven't had too much of a problem hiring," said Tal Blevins, owner of Machete in Greensboro.

"I've heard from a lot of restaurant friends that they've been having a lot of troubles finding people to work," said Blevins.

No open positions right now. they were able to fill the three they had open pretty quickly.