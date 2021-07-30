Guilford County DHHS hosts their largest job fair, on-site interviews

Both public health and social services departments are looking to fill open positions. The career fair runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Great news if you’re looking for a job!

Guilford County’s public health and social service departments have positions they’re looking to fill.

It's the largest career fair both departments have put on together.

Sharon Barlow, the deputy director of social services said they’re looking to fill clinician, social work, and caseworkers openings.

“So folks who process Medicaid applications and food stamp applications,” Barlow said. “And social work positions in child welfare and foster care.”

The health department has its eye out for talented nurses, dental team members, case nutritionists, and data managers.

Guilford County public health director Dr. IuIia Vann said there's a position for everyone.

“We have a variety of different positions not all of them are considered in the medical field, so even if you don't have a medical degree we may have an opportunity for you to join the department,” Dr. Vann said. “Public health is a pretty diverse career to go into so we hope our community comes out.”

Those looking for employment are encouraged to stop by the social services building at 1203 Maple Street, Friday

The job fair runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Are you looking for a long and fulfilling career in Public Health or Social Services? Come learn all about our open... Posted by Guilford County Public Health on Monday, July 19, 2021

They’ll have several booths set up with folks ready to take resumes and answer any questions job seekers may have.

On-site job interviews will take place.

“Take a chance to look on our website where the positions are posted. Putting in an application through the website will speed up things a little more,” Dr. Vann said. “If they do not have an opportunity to do that it’s fine we will have technology there at the site to fill out apps there.”

Dr. Vann said their openings are due to new positions added through grants and other projects.

A slightly different situation for the social services department.

“From the social services perspective of course when there are greater needs in the community we see the need for our services go up,” Barlow said. “We've seen an increase of folks needing to apply for Medicare. We want folks to apply to help process those applications.”

Dr. Vann said if someone is a perfect fit, they won't hesitate to offer folks employment on the spot.