GREENSBORO, N.C. — The stay-at-home order and mandatory closure of some small businesses is taking a toll on the owners.

Angel Putnam was ordered to close the doors of her Pigtails and Crewcuts salon in March.

"When you’re a service industry when your money is made off of human contact and you can’t do that, it’s been tougher to find ways to still bring an income," she said.

She applied for financial relief loans from the Small Business Administration but hasn't received the money yet.

"The relief packages that are being offered by the time you get them it’s already going to be too late for some of us," Putnam said.

The Small Business Administration said they have received many applications, and have taken calls where some businesses have received the money.

Undercurrent in downtown Greensboro is one of the businesses that has received its money.

“We are diligently working to address each application to get to every small business that has applied," said Matthew Young, a Public Affairs Specialist with SBA.

The SBA said, generally speaking, it could take 15 to 30 days for the SBA to come to a processing decision. That process could move along sooner in some cases, depending on the application.

Some business applications can be more complicated than others.

The SBA said if a loan is approved, the applicant will receive an email telling them how to proceed with the loan closing documents.

Putnam is hoping that money comes to her soon.

"I was blessed to be able to pay April’s rent but May is not going to be that easy and that’s a scary thing understanding that I only have two weeks before I have two rent checks that I have to bill out for two businesses that are operating or bring in any type of income," she said.

The SBA said if you have not filled out your application yet, it's important to get that in as soon as possible.

The SBA said if you haven't applied for a loan, you still can. Go to www.sba.gov/disaster to apply.

