LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington company is looking to hire, and they're hosting a job fair to lure in the candidates. There are 125 jobs on the line, and you could be the next person they hire.

EGGER is a wood product manufacturer in Linwood, right next to Lexington. Their facility on Egger Parkway, right off the Belmont Road exit on I-85.

The company is looking for forklift drivers, installation assistants, maintenance technicians, machine operators, controls technicians and machine lubrication technicians.

More specific positions and applications are on their website right now.

EGGER is holding a job fair Saturday February 22. It's at their facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make sure to bring a resume.

RELATED: 150 summer jobs up for grabs at Greensboro job fair

RELATED: Carowinds looking to hire more than 4,000 new employees

RELATED: Looking for work? Greensboro Parks and Recreation announces 25 new jobs