Save money on your energy bill with these state-run programs

Eligible North Carolinians can apply for help on their energy bills through the Department of Health and Human Services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, your energy bill will likely increase. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services can help certain people cut costs.

North Carolinians can find help through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program or the Crisis Intervention Program. People can apply for help here or submit a paper application through mail, fax or by dropping it off at their local social services agency.

“We know many of our neighbors are still dealing with economic hardships due to the impacts of COVID-19, but assistance for heating bills is available to help keep people and families safe and warm as the weather gets colder,” NCDHHS Senior Director for Economic Security Carla West said.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Assistance Program gives eligible people a one-time vendor payment. Applications will remain open until March 31, 2022, or until the program runs out of money.

Eligible households must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

Have no more than $2,500 between their saving and checking account and cash on hand

Be responsible for their heating cost

CRISIS INTERVENTION PROGRAM

The Crisis Intervention Program runs year-round to help individuals and families experiencing a heating or cooling crisis. The state defines a crisis as "currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source."

Eligible households must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty limit

Have an energy crisis

Have a utility statement that shows how much is owed to alleviate the crisis