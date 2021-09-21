FedEx plans to hire more than 2,000 people in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a September 2021 story on a 2 Wants to Know dig into delays at the FedEx facility in Kernersville.
September 23 is National Hiring Day and FedEx Grounds plans to fill more than 2,000 positions.
In a press release officials said they will be hosting in-person and virtual hiring events across the country, including Greensboro.
Positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff with opportunities for advancement as demand for FedEx expands.
What: FedEx Hiring Day
Recruiters on hand to interview applicants.
When/Where: September 23
FedEx Ground Greensboro
Event time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Interested applicants can apply at this location or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday.
Details:
- Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part-time opportunities
- Medical, dental, and vision benefits after a short waiting period
- Day, night, and weekend shifts are available
- $5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Employee discount program
Applicant Eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements