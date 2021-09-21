FedEx plans to hire more than 2,000 people in Greensboro

In preparation for the holiday season, FedEx Ground is looking add thousands of positions throughout the U.S. in the coming months.

September 23 is National Hiring Day and FedEx Grounds plans to fill more than 2,000 positions.

In a press release officials said they will be hosting in-person and virtual hiring events across the country, including Greensboro.

Positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff with opportunities for advancement as demand for FedEx expands.

What: FedEx Hiring Day

Recruiters on hand to interview applicants.

When/Where: September 23

FedEx Ground Greensboro

Event time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Interested applicants can apply at this location or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday.

Details:

Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part-time opportunities

Medical, dental, and vision benefits after a short waiting period

Day, night, and weekend shifts are available

$5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Employee discount program

Applicant Eligibility: