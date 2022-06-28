Here's how to spot fake festival tickets

Criminals are not only selling fake tickets to real festivals but they’re also selling tickets to festivals that don’t actually exist.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime is festival season. From music to art, there seems to be a festival for anything and everything. While you’re looking forward to the fun, scammers are coming up with ways to take advantage.

According to the Better Business Bureau, criminals are not only selling fake tickets to real festivals but they’re also selling tickets to festivals that don’t actually exist.

The BBB said it’s received numerous complaints from people who have been scammed into buying tickets to a festival that appeared legitimate only to find out the festival was a fake.

According to the BBB, many of these criminals use social media to advertise a phony event by posting a link to a professional-looking website displaying believable photos of their “event.”

When victims finally discover the event isn’t real, there’s no way to contact the organizer to get their money back. That’s why it’s so important to know how to spot the fakes.

Here are 4 questions you should ask before you buy tickets to any event or festival:

1) Did I do my research?

The Better Business Bureau says people need to make sure the name of the festival matches the website advertising. The BBB warns criminals lure victims by using names that are similar to real events.

2) Can I contact the organizer?

Before buying, look for the organizer’s contact information and make sure it works.

3) Can I pay using a credit card?

Paying with a credit card provides some consumer protection in case you need to dispute any charges. The BBB says you should be suspicious of any business that doesn’t accept credit cards.

4) Is the website secure?

Secure websites begin with the letters “HTTPS” and include a lock symbol on the address bar.

