Three things you need to know about this new holiday Detention Center phone scam

Forsyth County shares how families of detention center residents should respond to a phone scam.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's office shares what to do when you get a scam call from someone claiming to be with the Community Corrections Electronic Monitor Release.

For $700, the scammer says you can arrange for a release via electronic monitoring of a loved one who is a current resident in the Detention Center. They are accepting cash and payments via Cash App. This is a SCAM.

Forsyth County is asking you do not pay money over the phone to someone who calls you. Instead, hang up and call the police and report the scam.

Here are the three red flags you need to look for:

Forsyth County does NOT have an electronic monitoring program. Any decision regarding an individual’s incarceration and conditions of release are made by a judicial official. Neither law enforcement nor judicial officials will call and request payment over the phone.

With the holidays approaching, scammers will stop at nothing, including preying on the emotions and vulnerability of members of the community.