GuilfordWorks bringing job seeking resources to community

GuilfordWorks launched a new mobile career center to make job search resources accessible to people all over Guilford County.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a new resource for job seekers in Guilford county! GuilfordWorks has commissioned a new mobile career center. 

Chris Rivera, GuilfordWorks Executive Director said, "People who can't really move about a city, we're able to bring those services and resources to them. So the same services that you can get in a brick and mortar location such as our two comprehensive centers, can be offered in a mobile career center as well."

The unit features computer workstations, books, and other resources to help job seekers. 

Organizers say it'll be in the community later this week!

Thursday, April 29, 2021

          Mount Zion Baptist Church

           753 Washington St. High Point

            11a-2p

Friday, April 30, 2021 

           Smith Homes

            715 W. Florida St. Greensboro 

            11a-2p

