Higher rates in effect for Duke Energy customers

A typical residential customer’s average monthly power bill will rise to just under $120. That’s an increase of about $6.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher rates are going into effect for Duke Energy customers.

News outlets report that rates are increasing an average of 4.7% across all of the Charlotte-based utility’s customer groups on Tuesday.

A typical residential customer’s average monthly power bill will rise to just under $120. That’s an increase of about $6.

The increase varies depending on the rate they pay from an average increase of 3.6% for industrial customers to 4.7% for commercial customers 5.3% for residential customers.

More stories on WCNC: Why now is the time to remove dead trees from your property

The N.C. Utilities Commission approved the rates new rates earlier this year.

Duke Energy initially requested a significantly larger rate increase to help pay for cleaning up coal ash at plants, but agreed to a settlement that will save customers more than $1.1 billion.