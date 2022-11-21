Small businesses downtown Greensboro are optimistic about holiday shopping despite inflation and threats of a recession

According to a recent American Express survey 66% of people will scale back on holiday shopping.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is a big week for holiday shopping. It's the time of year when stores bring out their biggest deals.

Businesses in the Triad hope shoppers will keep their spending dollars in the community.

The business in downtown Greensboro make about 30% of their overall income for the year during the holiday season, so shopping locally is crucial for these businesses to survive.

Jeniffer Graf owns Vintage to Vogue Boutique in downtown Greensboro. She's hopeful that she can compete with major retailers because there's a shopping day dedicated to businesses like hers.



It's called Small Business Saturday and according to a survey by American Express 53% of people plan to shop local.



Graf said anyone who stops by her store between the Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas will find one-of-a-kind gifts.

“A lot of the time people try to see small businesses as expensive but it isn't, you get quality you get items that will last,” Graf said. “Shopping local and shopping small the products will last.”

With inflation impacting nearly everyone's pockets 66% of Americans will scale back on holiday shopping.

#smallbusinesssaturday is coming up! Find something for everyone on your list and support local businesses on Nov 26th in #dgso! Check out these gift ideas at Vivid Interiors 🛍 ___________________ #downtowngreensboro #downtowngso Posted by Downtown Greensboro on Monday, November 14, 2022

Graf said inflation is hard on retail businesses as well.

“The cost to keep your store going has risen so much. Property taxes have gone up. Supply chains have gone up,” Graf said. “Even getting items is a challenge.”

Graf is also competing with big box stores so she’s going to offer discounts on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to draw in consumers.

“We're competing with online as well so people coming and shopping during the holiday season is very important to us. A lot of us are not making millions or 100's of thousands of dollars,” Graf said. “We're lucky to make ends meet and we do this because we're passionate and we want to offer our community something special.”