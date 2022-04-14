How to avoid mistakes when filing taxes last minute

If you’re a last-minute tax filer it’s important that you have everything you need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Time is running out to file your taxes and the April 18 deadline is quickly approaching.

WFMY’s Lauren Coleman picked up some last-minute tax filing tips as she filed her taxes days out from the deadline.

Geri Zero is a senior tax analyst with H&R Block.

She told Lauren Coleman, that one of the most common mistakes people make this time of year is not having the proper paperwork to file.

“Just make sure you bring all your materials,” Zero said. “If you’re a W-2 employee, if you don’t have a W-2, if you’re an independent contractor you’ll either have a 1099-MSC s or 1099-NEC. A lot of people don’t use their mortgage interest anymore but bring it anyway because you might have enough deductions to itemize and save you a few dollars. If you think it’s a deduction bring it with you and let us sort it out.”

Zero said she’s worked with small business owners who have left off expenses because they were trying to rush to meet the deadline.

She also said some tax filers don’t fully understand what it means to file an extension.

“Most common mistake that people make this time of year is that they just file an extension because they think that’s going to help them if they owe taxes,” Zero said. “If you owe even with an extension, you’re still paying penalties in interest. So, don’t delay filing. You still need to file, and it will save you some money.”