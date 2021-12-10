Yes, the 'math error' letters from the IRS are real. Here's what's going on.

According to Fast Company, five million math error letters are being sent to people who claimed the recovery rebate credit.

Millions of Americans are getting letters from the IRS telling them their math is bad.

Taxpayers are actually getting two letters — the first says there was an error on their tax return and changes were being made. Those letters are all called either CP11, CP12 or CP13. The second, called 64-70, tells people that they can appeal the correction made in the first letter.

All pretty confusing right? And that lead some taxpayers to suspect a scam. But the IRS says they are real.

The Why

According to Fast Company, five million math error letters were sent out by the IRS starting in August. They are being sent to people who claimed the recovery rebate credit. That was the credit claimed by people who thought they qualified for the stimulus payment but hadn’t gotten their check before filing their taxes. Most of the letters were informing people they did not qualify for the credit or the amount was smaller than they thought.

But the IRS made a mistake and did not tell people in those letters they could appeal. That means a second letter had to be sent out telling people about their legal rights.

If you think the IRS is right you don’t have to respond. If you think they messed up, you have 60 days to say so.