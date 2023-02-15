Money saver: Decluttering your home can save you money

Here are ways to get rid of your junk and put money in your pocket.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Decluttering your home can save you money. Here's how.

First, that clutter-free feeling feels so good—you will buy less stuff.

Second, you will find things you didn't know you had and won't double buy them.

Third, you will probably find things you can sell. Making money off your old stuff feels so good. You can try eBay, Poshmark or Facebook Market Place.

Fourth, you make space in your home that allows you to clear your storage unit which is a pricey monthly fee.

And lastly, organizing is contagious. Start with your home and it will spill over into your finances.

It can be hard to get started on a massive clean out so here are some tips.

Start small. Choose a drawer, a cabinet or a closet to tackle first.

Designate piles for things to keep, things to give away or sell and things to trash then sort accordingly.