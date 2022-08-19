Lexington man wins $100K on $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his store

Paul Jackson Jr. bought a ticket at his store, The Drive-Thru in Thomasville.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket.

Paul Jackson Jr. ended up winning a $100,000 prize.

Jackson owns The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville. He bought his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket at his store.

He collected his prize Thursday. After state and federal taxes, he took home just over $71,000.

The Spectacular Riches game debuted in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Four $1 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.