Lexington man wins $100K on $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his store

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket.
Paul Jackson Jr. ended up winning a $100,000 prize.
Jackson owns The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville. He bought his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket at his store.
He collected his prize Thursday. After state and federal taxes, he took home just over $71,000.
The Spectacular Riches game debuted in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Four $1 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $9.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.