A growing push to raise the minimum wage for tip-earning workers

A closer look at the push in the Midwest to get rid of subminimum wage for tip-earning workers, and how the latest effort could cause a ripple effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a growing push to end the minimum wage for waiters and waitresses who make money off of tips.

The hourly wages can be as low as $2 or $10/ hour.

The effort we're talking about starts in the Midwest. Chicago, the country's third largest city, is getting ready to get rid of the subminimum wage.

Even though the move has uncertain consequences for both workers and owners, an effort to increase minimum wages is making its way across the country. On the exploitation piece, it's the possibility earning tips could be impacted by sex, age, race, or even how attractive patrons see their servers.

The top question is where the money is going to come from.

It's part of the reason why even restaurant owners are split on the issue. Some businesses say raising the wage can help them maintain skilled workers. Others argue the effort will take a bite out of profit margins.

Ultimately, making up for the cost could be dependent on driving up the price of your plate.

