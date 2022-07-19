Netflix is testing a new way to charge you for account sharing

The streaming service is testing out an additional home fee, where each home would cost roughly an additional $3 a month.

Netflix is testing a new method to prevent sharing accounts by charging a fee.

The streaming service is testing out an additional home fee in five Latin American countries, where each home would cost roughly an additional $3.

A standard Netflix account will get the ability to stream to two additional homes. A premium Netflix account gets three.

The test is expected to start at the end of August.

Netflix says you can still watch the service on your laptop and mobile devices while traveling, and on a TV outside of your home for up to two weeks, as long as your account hasn't been used at that location.

Netflix is also expected to announce its second-quarter results Tuesday.

Wall Street expects the pioneering streaming service will report that its earnings declined slightly from a year earlier, even as revenue increased.

That would echo the company’s results in the first three months of the year, when Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade.

In April, Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.