No stimulus check? Seeing 'payment status not available'? Try these tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven’t gotten your stimulus check yet – you’re not alone.

The IRS "Get My Payment" tool here allows you to check the status of your payment – but several people have reached out to our WCNC Defenders team to say even that isn’t working.

Here is what you can try if you are unable to check the status of your stimulus check payment.

Those are the words that are plaguing so many Americans still waiting on their stimulus checks.

Steps to help resolve IRS Payment Status Not Available for your stimulus check

TIP #1: USPS Zip Code Lookup Tool

Plug in your address on the USPS zip code lookup tool to confirm the exact way your address is formatted – including your full zip and any street abbreviations.

Many Americans have reported this trick finally helped them get their IRS confirmation.

TIP #2: WRITE IN ALL CAPS

Some web experts have suggested typing your address in all capital letters. Many have reported that simple change works.

TIP #3: Use abbreviations

Others on social media have reported success after trying different variations of their address, like “st” instead of “street,” and adding a period after abbreviations.

TIP #4: Use a different browser

Try using a different browser like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Safari to log into the IRS site.

A few other things to help your stimulus check

Non-filer form

If you didn’t file taxes in the past two years or your income was too low, you must use the “non-filer” form on the IRS website in order to receive your payment. You will not receive your payment if you do not fill out this form.

Social security, survivor or disability benefits

If you receive Social Security, survivor or disability benefits and did not already register your children on the non-filer tool, the deadline has passed to get the additional $500 per eligible child. You will have to wait until you file a return in 2021.

If the IRS “get my payment” tool shows the check has been deposited but you have no received the funds

You may also see this as "EIP Notice 1444." If this is happening to you, call 800-919-9835 and request a payment trace.

You also have the option is to submit a Form 3911 to the IRS. This form is normally used for an issue with a refund, but can also be used if you did not receive your deposit. You can download the form at irs.gov. Keep in mind because the IRS is backlogged, they are not prioritizing these forms yet and it likely will take some time to receive a response. But it’s a good backup if all else is failing.

If you’re seeing the deposit as “pending” in your bank account, but it’s not going through:

We’ve had several people reach out with this issue, and unfortunately, we haven’t been able to figure out why this is happening - and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Some viewers have had success reaching out to their bank, others have said the payment eventually went through after several days or even weeks – but none were able to get an explanation as to why it took so long to process.

If you’re experiencing this issue our best advice is to try contacting your bank and monitor your account daily.

If you think your check may be coming in the mail, but it hasn’t come yet:

Consider signing up for informed delivery with USPS. You can do this on their website or through their app. They will send you daily emails with photocopies of the mail en route to you, so you’ll get a heads up when your check is on its way.

WARNING: If you are getting your payment by mail, it may be coming in the form of a prepaid debit card. However, many Americans are reporting they are being mailed in inconspicuous envelopes and are often mistaken for junk mail.

If you believe you may have accidentally thrown out your stimulus debit card

Call 800-240-8100 and ask for a free replacement.

NOTE: You will likely be prompted for the card number, which you obviously won’t have. When you call, ignore the instructions to press Option 1 to reach customer service. Instead, choose Option 2 for a lost or stolen card. Then you need to select Option 1 to input the last six digits of your Social Security number as well as your Zip code. From there, you should be transferred to a person in customer service, where you have to answer some security questions before a replacement card is mailed.

The 800-240-8100 number is also who you should call if you’ve received your debit card but are having issues activating it and/or accessing the funds.

Unsure if you even qualify for a partial or full stimulus payment?

A single taxpayer

A single US resident must have a Social Security number and an annual gross income under $75,000 to receive the full amount of $1,200. The sum decreases as your income increases. If your income reaches $99,000, you aren’t eligible for the stimulus.

Head of household

If you file as head of a household, you will get the full $1,200 payment if your gross income is $112,500 or less, with the amount decreasing until you reach $146,500.

Couples filing jointly

Married couples filing jointly without children with an adjusted gross income below $150,000 will get a $2,400 payment, decreasing to zero at $198,000.

Still no luck?

If none of the above works for you or if you have questions that were not addressed here, please reach back out to us at THEDEFENDERS@WCNC.COM and we will do what we can to help.

Keep in mind the IRS deadline for issuing payments is December 31, so as frustrating as it is to not have your money yet – know that there’s still time, and your money may still be on the way.

Even if you don’t receive the finds by the December 31 deadline, you will be able to get the money when you file your federal return next year. Again, this is not ideal for so many people who need it now, but rest assured - if you qualify for a stimulus payment - you will receive the money eventually.

The IRS has reported several glitches with the “get my payment” tool, so don’t give up. They update and reset the tool every night at midnight, so check again every morning

The IRS says they’re still making changes to their web tool, and they’re still mailing out debit cards.

If any of these tips worked for you, let us know.