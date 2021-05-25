NC Gov. Roy Cooper to make economic announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the City of Charlotte will make a joint economic development announcement Tuesday afternoon.
According to Cooper's office, the announcement is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Details of the announcement haven't been announced by either Cooper or the city.
Ashley Fahey, a reporter for the Charlotte Business Journal, tweeted Tuesday that Credit Karma will add 600 new jobs in Mecklenburg County between 2022-2026 as part of a $13.25 million investment by the company to expand its Charlotte footprint. Fahey also reported Credit Karma could receive more than $20 million in incentives from North Carolina as part of the expansion.
This story will be updated following the announcement, which can be streamed live on the WCNC Charlotte YouTube channel and WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
