NC Gov. Roy Cooper to make economic announcement

Cooper will make an economic development announcement Tuesday afternoon in conjunction with Charlotte city officials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the City of Charlotte will make a joint economic development announcement Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cooper's office, the announcement is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Details of the announcement haven't been announced by either Cooper or the city.

Ashley Fahey, a reporter for the Charlotte Business Journal, tweeted Tuesday that Credit Karma will add 600 new jobs in Mecklenburg County between 2022-2026 as part of a $13.25 million investment by the company to expand its Charlotte footprint. Fahey also reported Credit Karma could receive more than $20 million in incentives from North Carolina as part of the expansion.

