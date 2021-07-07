The state eviction moratorium has ended, but there is still help! 2 Wants to Know

The CDC extended the federal eviction moratorium until July 31.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's eviction moratorium is no longer in effect. So, now what?

Well, the CDC extended the federal eviction moratorium through July 31, meaning there is still help available to all North Carolinians.

Laura Hogshead, North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency Chief Operating Officer, Randal Hoover, the Division Director of the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, and Isaac Sturgill with Legal Aid of North Carolina answered your questions about the moratorium and evictions.

To date, Guilford County has received 1,502 applications, processed 1,362 of those, with 140 still pending or in progress. The county has spent $2,122,468.00 assisting renters in need.

Changes to Guilford County ERAP:

Effective July 9, county leaders will open the application portal to Greensboro residents. Anyone in Greensboro will now be able to apply for assistance through Guilford County.

What you need to know about the federal moratorium:

The federal moratorium through July 31, 2021, covers everyone, in every state. It's intended to be the last extension. To be covered you need a document, the CDC Eviction Declaration form. It’s more than just a signature.

Complete the CDC Declaration Form and present a copy to your landlord via email, USPS mail, or hand delivery.

The Declaration form requires you to meet 7 different criteria:

*They have tried to get government assistance to help pay for rent

*They will earn less than $99,000 as a single person or $198,000 as a couple

*They are unable to pay full rent due to loss of household income

*They are making their best efforts to pay partial payments

*If evicted they would be homeless

*They understand they still owe the rent and may face penalties, late fees, and interest

*Once the moratorium is over the amount they owe in back payments is owed in full

“It only applies for cases of non-payment, it doesn’t apply to every kind of eviction case. And it only applies if the tenant fills out this declaration,” said Holderness.

LEGAL AID OF NC CAN HELP

If you have taken the steps listed above and your landlord is still attempting to evict you, please contact Legal Aid of NC at 1-866-219-5262 or visit www.legalaidnc.org for assistance.

Many people applied to the HOPE program to get help paying their housing-related bills. The program pays rent for up to six months, but if a landlord accepts, he or she can't evict for non-payment for the remainder of the lease.

Help in Rockingham County:

The United Way of Rockingham County is accepting applications for residents in need of rent and utilities help.

Eligible applicants can be approved for up to $1,000 per household as long as they can provide documentation showing a loss of income during the pandemic.

Anyone in need of assistance can learn more here.

WINSTON-SALEM & FORSYTH CO

There are two programs available in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area: rent/utility assistance and rent/utility assistance.

The Forsyth County Health Department of Social Services is assisting families with applications as needed.

Transportation to the application lab is available, applicants should schedule their ride first before scheduling an appointment with D.S.S.