'Nobody should have to make those choices' | North Carolina group pushes for paid family leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How much time did your job let you take off when you had a child? Or had to care for a sick parent? Did you get paid?

Most people in the Carolinas don’t have access to paid family leave, forcing many to make some tough decisions. But there’s a push to change that on both a local and national level.

Part of President Biden's infrastructure bill includes twelve weeks paid family leave, and there’s a local push to make that happen with billboards up on highways across the Carolinas.

Lawanda Moorer remembers having her first son 20 years ago and having to go back to work just a few weeks later.

"Making that decision based on finances is something no one should have to decide between," she said.

That’s because her job in the retail industry back then didn’t offer paid family leave. Twenty years later she’s working as a high school guidance counselor and caring for her elderly grandmother, and still doesn’t have access to paid family leave.

"The job security is there but the financial support is definitely lacking," she said.

In fact, only 12% of North Carolinians have access to paid family leave. Moorer can't believe in twenty years there haven't been any advances.

"I was floored to find out the US is one of just two countries that does not offer this," she said.

That’s right, the US and Papa New Guinea are the only two countries in the world without paid family leave.

The United States instead has FMLA, which came about 20 years ago, but the family leave act means you can take time off and not lose your job. But it’s time off without pay.

Tina Sherman is with Moms Rising, the group that paid to put up the billboards across the Carolinas and across the country promoting paid family leave.

"Many can’t afford to take it because it's unpaid so having access to a paid leave policy is critical for families," Sherman said.

The group is pushing to help enact the Build back Better Act, also known as the infrastructure bill, which includes 12 weeks of paid family leave for all American workers.

"Nobody should have to make those choices," Sherman said.

The Build Back Better act applies not only to new moms but to anyone dealing with a medical emergency. Experts say this is one key to getting women back into the workforce after so many were forced to take time off during the pandemic.

