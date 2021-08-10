'What does a person like me do?' NC woman receives unemployment after 31-week wait

When Erin Bartholomew's job ended, so did her place to live. She was owed 31 weeks of unemployment and was even forced to sleep in her car.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who suffered a significant struggle during the pandemic finally received unemployment back pay after waiting over seven months.

Erin Bartholomew was growing frustrated with a lack of action from the state. At one point, Bartholomew had nowhere to turn as the delay lingered.

"Thirty-one weeks," she said. "I mean, if it wasn't for my godmother ... I slept in my car one night. It was snowing, but you know, what does a person like me do?"

There are still some snags with the unemployment system in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Departments in both states are working hard to clear the logjam of what's owed but these delays are happening.

WCNC Charlotte's Defenders are making strides in helping people get the money owed to them. Many people have since found jobs, but they're still way behind on bills, which is why this money is so important.

Bartholomew used to work as a caretaker for older people and would often spend nights with her clients. So when the job ended, so did her place to live. Her 31 weeks of unemployment was equal to $10,400, which should be enough to keep her from spending another night in her car, hopefully.

Payouts like the one Bartholomew received are helping people. It allows them to pay back credit card debt, pay their rent or mortgages that are in forbearance. When she contacted WCNC Charlotte, it didn't take long for Bill McGinty to contact those who can make things right in her case.

Within just a few days, the Division of Employment Security contacted Bartholomew and the money hit her bank account days later.

"Thank you so much. I don't know what you did, but you're kind of like the 'abracadabra' man over there," Bartholomew told McGinty.

So far, WCNC Charlotte has helped viewers recover more than $1 million in money that was owed to them through the pandemic. Reporters never know what the back story really is, but they realize some folks are at the end of their rope, which is what makes this work so important.

