'Our job has limited our hours' | Triad organizations feed struggling families

The Islamic Center of the Triad’s food bank hosted a fresh produce giveaway to help feed 800 families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the Triad are struggling to get meals, with a growing number of families facing hunger because of the coronavirus pandemic.



There's a plan to help in Washington D.C., and it can't come soon enough.

In the meantime, the Islamic Center of the Triad’s food bank hosted a fresh produce giveaway to help feed 800 families.

Jalyn Jodon was one of them.

“We don’t have work as much. Our job has limited our hours so we really suffer when it comes to food,” Jodon said. “This helps us a lot.”

Half the meals went to families who attend the mosque the other half went to churches and other local organizations.

Farah Awan is the director of the food bank.

“We give them items that can last a family of four at least a good two weeks,” Awan said. “We give about 40-60 pounds, we have 16-18 items In there.”

The Za-Kat Foundation made the event possible through funding from the federal government.

Murat Kose, is the advisor for the foundation.



He said the need during the pandemic has grown tremendously and they need more funding from the government.



The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that has yet to be passed could make billions available to non profits and small businesses.

“More people are asking but we can-not make a long term plan,” Kose said. “People say what are you doing next month, we apply but it’s not confirmed.”

Awan has this message for congress.

“We really need the funds to help run this program and help the community,” Awan said. “People are reaching out to us and sometimes we don’t have resources honestly.”

Until the bill goes for a vote next week, they'll continue to provide a taste of hope one box at a time.