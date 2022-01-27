Greensboro Parks and Recreation now hiring for summer 2022 jobs

More than 100 part-time openings are available.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for all part-time summer 2022 jobs.

More than 100 openings are available including; camp counselors, camp directors, park attendants, playground counselors, playground attendants, program assistants, and all pool positions.

According to officials, jobs start at $15 per hour for up to 40 hours a week. The jobs start in June and run until August.

There is a particular need for lifeguards so they want to hire people as young as 15 for those positions, said city officials. In order to ensure safety, new hires will receive all appropriate lifeguard and safety training.