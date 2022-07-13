Pepsi expanding production line in Winston-Salem, adding up to 10 new positions

The new bottling line construction is scheduled to start in 2023 and is expected to be up and running by the end of 2024.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pepsi Bottling Ventures announced they are opening a new production line in its facility in Winston-Salem.

This $35 million investment will increase the brand's production capacity by producing millions of cases of beverages per year. Not to mention, the can-manufacture bottles will be made from 100 percent recycled material.

“This investment is a promise to our customers and consumers that we will continue to meet their beverage needs and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region and the State of North Carolina,” said Derek Hill, President & CEO of PBV. “We’re excited about the opportunities that this new line will afford us as we focus on innovation and improving efficiencies. This investment allows us to continue operating at our best and ensures stable and well-paying jobs for years to come.”

Pepsi said they are adding up to 10 new full-time jobs when the project is complete.

“Staying connected to the needs of our customers and consumers is at the forefront of how PBV runs its operations,” said Matthew Bucherati, Senior Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain at PBV. “Running our operations responsibly and sustainably is paramount. This new line incorporates the latest bottling technology, allowing us to keep up with demand while remaining good stewards in communities where we operate. I’m very proud of this investment and what we’re able to deliver to our customers and consumers.”

The new bottling line construction is scheduled to start in 2023 and is expected to be up and running by the end of 2024.