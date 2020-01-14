LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A South Carolina company is recalling a popular brand of breakfast burritos.

Ruiz Food Products is recalling more than 55,000-pounds of its El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage & Cheese because it may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product has a “Best If Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288. There’s also a bear establishment number of “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and on the individual wrappings, next to the lot code.

The burrito can be found at a variety of stores nationwide.

USDA

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to the consumption of the product but says any concerns about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

