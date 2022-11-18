Smithfield Foods recalls bacon toppings due to possible contamination

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered after a customer complaint reporting metal found in ready-to-eat bacon topping products.

NORFOLK, Va. — Smithfield Foods has recalled several bacon topping products due to possibly being contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the problem was discovered after a customer complaint reporting metal found in ready-to-eat bacon topping products. The products being recalled are:

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

The products were produced at a Smithfield facility in Iowa between Feb. 21 to 23 and March 3 to 5. In total, it's 185,610 pounds of products affected.

According to FSIS, the products have the establishment number “EST. 27384” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were sent to distributors and retail locations nationwide. Some of the bacon products may have been used in other products.

FSIS didn't say if the products were sold in Virginia or North Carolina.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should reach out to a healthcare provider.