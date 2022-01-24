Tax season underway! Changes you need to know about before you file

Tax experts share changes to filing taxes in 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tax season is officially underway!

This year's season is starting 17 days earlier than last year, but Ryan Dodson with Liberty Tax said you want to file as soon as you can.

"When folks have all their information, they're ready to file, it's now time to send it all in," Dodson said.

First, you need to get all your information together.

Those documents include:

W-2s

advanced child tax credit letter 6912

1099-G, if you filed for unemployment at any time

charitable donations statements

Dodson said it's important to know that all of your unemployment is taxable this year.

"Regardless of however much you received and if you received a dollar or whether you received $10,000, all of it is subject to income tax," Dodson said.

Dodson also said if you had a baby in 2021, you'll get the entire amount of the child tax credit for children under 5 which is $3,600.

He recommends everyone to file early and electronically.

"We're all in the same boat, we'll get there. I encourage everyone to file their tax returns as soon as you have your information. Get in there, get it done so you're gonna know you're going to be first in line to get your refund or you know that you have a while to save up some money and make that payment on April 18 this year," Dodson said.

The deadline to file your taxes or request an extension is Monday, April 18.

The extension deadline is October 17.