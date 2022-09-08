Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad

During Wyndham week thousands of people travelled, shopped, and ate in and around Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019.

This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather delays, but that was still a recipe for success out at Sedgefield Country Club.

No one was more happy than Tournament Director Bobby Powell, about having fans back at full force for this year's tournament.

"We'll know some more of our attendance numbers in the 60 to 90-day window, but there are specific metrics that we have looked at, like Merchandise sales and concessions sales... seeing some merchandise sales comparing to the yar tiger came in 2015 which we actually eclipsed that" Powell, said.

Although Powell and his team won't have final tallies on the big bucks they brought in from the week at the Wyndham. A few numbers have come in and they are eye-popping.