'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved.

Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'.

Winston-Salem City Council approved a $600,000 incentives package to attract the project to the city Tuesday.

This follows the $400,000 incentives package Forsyth County approved for the project last week.

If the company accepts and moves to Winston-Salem, it will bring 200 jobs to the city and then 300 more over five years.

They are looking to set up at Union Cross Industrial Center.

Ziehl-Abegg is also looking at other sites in North Carolina, as well as spots in South Carolina and Tennessee.