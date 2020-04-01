COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the New Year, comes New Year Resolutions. Many people are focusing on financial resolutions, including saving money and debt reduction.

A survey from Fidelity Investments shows that 53% of Americans want to save more money in the new year, 51% want to cut down on debt and 35% want to spend less.

News 19 spoke to Rosalyn Glenn, Financial Advisor with Prudential, to get a better understanding of what steps you should take to save money in 2020. She said to start with creating a budget.

"You have to write it down and you have to develop a plan," says Glenn. "So, starting with a basic Excel spreadsheet, it's not really rocket science, an Excel spreadsheet or any kind of software that's out there can help."

She suggests even going through your bank, online, to see what tools they have to help you budget, but it's important to keep that budget realistic.

"Really being conscious about what you're doing with your money," says Glenn. "That's important."

When it comes to debt reduction, Glenn says you must have DISCIPLINE:

Don't create new debt.

Incorporate giving.

Saving systematically.

Changing spending habits.

Implement a spending plan.

Pay your bills on time.

Live within your means.

Insure your assets.

Never use a title loan.

Enjoy the journey.

"We have to have money in order to take care of our homes our families and to enjoy some semblance of life," says Glenn. "We have to do that, but we have to learn how to enjoy our money differently and not look at money as a source of happiness, but a resource to help us to get there."