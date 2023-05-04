Rockingham County woman wins $200,000

Shannon Overby said she will use the winnings to pay off her car, help out her local funeral home and animal shelter, and put the rest in savings and investments.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Rockingham County woman spoke about winning the lottery into existence.

Shannon Overby told her son she would win big playing the lottery and her prediction came true Saturday when she uncovered a $200,000 scratch-off prize.

“I told him, ‘I’m going to win this,’” Overby said. “I spoke it into existence.”

She bought her lucky $5 The Price is Right™ ticket from a Mayodan Marathon. She took the ticket home, scratched it, and couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I about passed out in my kitchen,” she laughed. “Then I just hugged my son.”

Overby said she has had a tough time lately going through the loss of several family members and some health issues, but she never gave up hope that her luck would turn around.

“I want people to know that being positive through trials and tribulations really does get you a win in the end,” she said. “Just keep being positive and it will come back to you.”

She claimed her prize Thursday after required state and federal tax withholdings and took home $142,501.

“You couldn’t have a more grateful person to win this,” she said. “I’ve probably cried every day since I won; definitely happy tears.”

She said she will use the winnings to pay off her car, help out her local funeral home and animal shelter, and put the rest in savings and investments.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.