Routine HVAC maintenance can help save you money

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Summer quickly approaching, making sure your HVAC system is up to date can help lower your energy bills and extend the life of your unit.



Pete Georges is the owner and operator of AvantaClean of the Piedmont in Greensboro. He said homeowners should have their HVAC system inspected by a professional at least twice a year.



“It could be full of debris, pollen, all that we experience in the Fall and in the Spring,” Georges said. “In order for your equipment to run efficiently and effectively, it has to be free and clear of any debris or any dirt that could impact the airflow or the velocity of an airflow across those coils."

Georges said failure to schedule routine HVAC cleanings could lead to costly repairs and higher utility bills.

“It's going to take a lot longer to cool the air, your thermostat is going to continue to call for more air as it is not able to cool it fast enough and it causes your energy bill to increase as well,” Georges said. “Your usage is going to increase, it takes longer for that air to cool. Not to mention the longer your equipment runs the more wear and tear it will get."

Georges offers some ways you can keep your AC unit running longer:

Change the air filter regularly- aim for every 30 to 90 days.

Keep your drain pan and drain line clean

Routine air duct cleaning.