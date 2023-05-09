5 salary negotiating tips

WCNC Charlotte is breaking down five ways to negotiate your salary and get more money in your pockets.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A survey from researchers at OnePoll says on average workers haven’t received a raise in three years.

This is why WCNC Charlotte is breaking down five ways to negotiate your salary and get more money in your pockets from Indeed.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

TIPS

1. Research

Use sites like Glassdoor or Comparably to find out what others make in your position. Keep in mind the average salary raise is somewhere between 3-5%. That can help you with figuring out the number you want for yourself.

2. Performance

If you have the access take a look at how your company is performing financially. If you know your business is doing well, it may be a good time to ask for a sit-down with your boss.

3. Achievement

As far as arguing your point you want to take a look at your accomplishments, especially if there are any projects you know could allow your employer to make money off of, or otherwise benefit.

4. Prepare

You want to be able to present what you’re thinking clearly to your employer. It might be as simple as narrowing it down to three talking points.

5. Schedule

Look for an opportunity to get on your manager's calendar, preferably in the middle of the week, to set a time and date to discuss a salary increase.

Contact Kia Murray at kmurray@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts