The art of negotiating: Want a salary raise, do these things first

The art of negotiating is key when it comes to getting the type of salary you want and deserve.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A now-viral post on Twitter has created an important conversation about getting the salary you not only want but also deserve.

The post came from a recruiter about giving a job candidate a salary that’s $45,000 less than what the company was willing to pay all because the candidate didn’t negotiate.

The post ended with the recruiter saying that there’s a lesson to be learned from this: to always ask for the salary you want and deserve because you never know how much a company has allocated for any given position.

The post received a ton of backlash and it’s been reported that the recruiter was fired as a result.

Drama aside, the post got a lot of people discussing the importance of knowing how to get paid what you’re worth and knowing how to negotiate to get it.

Here are 4 steps to negotiate your salary so you’re not leaving any money on the table.

1. Don’t accept the first offer.

Companies expect you to negotiate, which means their first offer is less than what they’re willing to pay and have budgeted for salary.

2. Do your research.

According to career website, Glassdoor, knowing what others in your same industry with similar experience levels are earning. Make sure you factor in location as well. Pay will vary depending on where the job is located.

3. Offer a price range.

Glassdoor says this gives the impression that you’re flexible and willing to compromise. It also shows you’ve done your homework and know what the job should be paying.

4. Practice your pitch.

Know what you’re going to say before you say it. Practice makes perfect so practice your salary pitch to a trusted friend or family member until you are confident in your delivery. Glassdoor says being confident is key to successful salary negotiations.

