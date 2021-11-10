Here's how you can save money on car repairs

If you own a 2011 model year vehicle or newer, you can track your future needs and the costs associated with those repairs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Would you like to save money on car repairs?

This is one of the things many people struggle with. When does my car need that maintenance? Some people are on top of this subject, others are just too busy to worry about it, but not thinking or worrying about it can cost you big money if maintenance is put off.

If you own a 2011 model year vehicle or newer, you can track your future needs and the costs associated with those repairs.

“Everybody would love to have a crystal ball to look at upcoming repairs on their cars, but that is just not the case,” Chris Basso of Carfax said.

Basso said Carfax is making it easy to track current repairs and future needs and even the cost.

“Having this information will not only make it easier but in the long run, knowing what these repairs are likely to cost will allow you to budget for them in advance," Basso added.

It’s pretty simple, download their app or visit their site, choose car news research and reviews. When prompted, add the make model and year.

That Carfax app will also track your car’s maintenance to let you know when certain things are due. It’ll remind you of that upcoming oil change, so you don’t forget.

