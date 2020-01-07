Are you missing a chance to save money on your insurance?

An insurance expert tells us how to trim your policy to save cash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We spoke with John Palmer of John L. Palmer Insurance to find out how to save green when it comes to our insurance policies.

Most people are clueless about their policies and how they work. John has three tips for us all.

1. Contact your agent and have a comprehensive review of your policy. John says they usually can find some balance between deductibles and premiums to save you money.

2. Luckily for us most insurance companies are offering partial refunds over the next few months. Again, its worth a call to your agent to see what is happening with your particular company.

3. Ask your agent about classifying your car as a "pleasure" vehicle. This means that you only use it for light trips and not day-to-day use. This is perfect if you are working remotely and not traveling to and from work daily. John says this can sometimes reduce your premium until you go back to work and have to switch it back.