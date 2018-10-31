Single women are a driving force in the housing market and buying homes at twice the rate of single men, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Hillary Hartung, 31, bought a home in Norfolk in July of 2018.

“It was rewarding because you kind of feel accomplished,” said Hartung. “I kept making a joke that I’m a real adult now.”

Hartung bought a home because she said she was tired of renting.

“When you’re renting, the money just goes nowhere for you,” said Hartung. “At least with buying, you’re kind of getting some equity. You’re establishing yourself, and you’re not just seeing money flutter to nowhere.”

According to the National Association of Realtors 2018 Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends, 18 percent of recent buyers were single females, compared to only seven percent of single males. Data shows the age group of 72 and older has the highest percentage of single female homebuyers at 25 percent. Single millennial female homebuyers make up 12 percent.

“These women are being independent, savvy with their money, they want to know where their investment is going, and I think that’s why,” said Hampton Roads-based Realtor Laura Rowe.

Rowe said throughout her 18 years selling real estate, she noticed an increase in millennial homebuyers. According to the National Association of Realtors, millennials are the largest generational group of home buyers at 36 percent.

“I don’t see millennials saying, ‘Hey I want to invest in the stock market,’” said Rowe. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard that. I’ve heard, ‘Hey I’d love to buy a house, I’d love to buy my own condo, I’d love to buy my own townhouse, and then I could rent the room out.”

Caroline Myatt, 27, bought her first home in Virginia Beach.

“I definitely wasn’t going to wait around for Mr. Right to come along to buy my first home,” explained Myatt. “I’m going full force with my career, and my personal life, and everything and this was something I just knew I wanted to accomplish with or without a significant other.”

Both Hartung and Myatt said they think the shift in mindset towards women and independence may account for why women are dominating the housing market.

“It’s not that mentality of you need somebody to buy a house,” said Hartung. “I have a job, I went to school for a reason, I had the money. Why not?”

