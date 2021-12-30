Someone in North Carolina can ring in the New Year with millions of dollars

On Friday, New Year’s Eve, the Mega Million jackpot will be $221 million dollars. On Saturday the Powerball jackpot winner will take home half a billion dollars.

You have the opportunity to bring in the New Year in an unforgettable way. Someone in North Carolina can win a major jackpot in either Mega Millions on New Year’s Eve or Powerball on New Year’s Day.

“What a wonderful way to start a new year,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck to all of our players in North Carolina.”

The Powerball jackpot has been around since the Oct. 4 drawing when a ticket sold in California won a $699.8 million jackpot.

Powerball drawings now are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and the odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The last time Powerball had a drawing on New Year’s Day was in 2020.