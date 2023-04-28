Economic impact felt in Atlanta as powerhouse singer Taylor Swift brings thousands to city

It's not every day you see men in pink cowboy hats outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The trio sold $25 glittery hats to excited swifties.

ATLANTA — Powerhouse singers Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson performed in downtown Atlanta Friday evening, and for business owners, it's a love story with fans who are creating a big economic impact.

Fans spent a lot of money on not only tickets but also hotels, restaurants, merchandise and shopping.

It's not every day you see men in pink cowboy hats outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jonathan Herby with the company Cowgirls LA sold about 200 of the glittery hats.

“We decided to come out because Taylor Swift is on tour, and she always brings the right demographic for selling these hats," Herby said.

Swifties also brought in extra business at Paschal's Restaurant and Bar.

“I’m sure my servers are loving it, and of course being a business, you always want to benefit from special events," Paschal's general manager Kenneth Coulter said.

“I came from Cincinnati, Ohio, and I am here for the Taylor Swift concert," Adam Brown said.

Additional servers are at the restaurant this weekend for customers like Adam Brown and his friend, who spent $800 each on tickets.

“Ever since she made that song ‘Love Story,’ I’m not going to lie. I broke up with my girlfriend in 8th grade, and I know that song word for word," Brown said.

Swiftie Alana Moonan traveled to Atlanta from South Carolina for her sweet 16th birthday.

“We’re probably going to buy a lot of Taylor Swift merch, and then are we going to go shopping downtown? I think we’re going to go shopping downtown and buy some cute clothes," Moonan said.

The trio of men selling cowboy hats also got a lot of green from their pink goodies.

“Business has been great today. We try to sell as many hats as we can, and we definitely accomplished that goal today," Herby said.